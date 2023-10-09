Electoral Commission records 55,600 new voters in Volta Region

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Oct 9, GNA – The Electoral Commission has recorded a total of 55, 600 new voters in the Volta Region in the just ended limited voter registration exercise.

The figure comprises 28,142 males and 27,458 females, out of which a total of 1,394 were challenged on grounds of being minors.

This was in a document made available to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Eric Dzakpasu, the Volta Regional Director of EC.

Meanwhile, in the Ho Municipality exercise some 4, 922 applicants were registered with 139 challenged with 111 cleared by the review committee.

Nana Oduro Numapau, Ho Municipal Officer of the EC, who disclosed this to the GNA described the exercise as peaceful and successful.

He commended the representatives of the various political parties for their effective cooperation during the exercise.

The Officer also extolled the applicants for their tolerance and comportment, which he said helped in smooth execution of the exercise.

He urged citizens who want to replace their voter card or transfer their votes to take advantage of the ongoing replacement of the voter identification card and transfer exercise.

The Commission on September 12, 2023 embarked on a 21-day limited registration exercise to get eligible citizens who are 18 years and above onto the electoral roll.

The exercise was carried out at the EC’s metropolitan, municipal and district offices across the country.

The exercise ended on October 2, 2023 and formed part of the EC’s preparation towards the conduct of the upcoming local assemblies election and the 2024 general election.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

