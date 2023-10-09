Volta Regional Minister inspect projects in three Assemblies

By Edward Williams

Ho, Oct. 9, GNA – Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has inspected ongoing construction works on new Assembly blocks in the Ho and Kpando Municipal Assemblies.

He also inspected works on the refurbished office building of the Afadzato South District Assembly.

Dr Letsa disclosed to the media that the inspection had become necessary to inform the good people of the Region and the world of government’s resolve to provide new infrastructure to enhance local governance.

He said the government had also resolved to complement the existing ones for the workforce of the country to work in a conducive environment.

Dr Letsa revealed that the Kpando and Ho Municipal Assemblies over the years had been without a decent office complex to adequately accommodate the Assemblies work force.

He said an appeal made to the President Akufo-Addo through the Local Government Minister led to construction of three storey modern office complex with funding from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

Dr Letsa said the Afadzato South District Assembly saw a facelift since the building was not fit for purpose on completion and handing over by the earlier contractor.

He said he was very impressed with the progress of work in addition to the architectural designs, which had a disability friendly provision for the physically challenged persons.

Dr Letsa entreated staff of the Assemblies to continually give off their best to put their respective Assemblies at the top.

He expressed gratitude to the President, Local Government Minister, the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund for fulfilling the promise made to the people of the Volta Region.

Dr Letsa noted that projects would further reduce the infrastructure deficit at the Assembly level, adding that he was grateful to the consultant, contractors and the media for their various roles played.

The overall percentage completion of the new blocks for Ho and Kpando Municipal Assemblies were at 70 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively.

Mr Samuel Amankonah, Consultant, FeDems Limited and Mr Acheampong Elisha Tawiah, Contractor, Construction Ambassadors briefed the Regional Minister and his entourage on the projects.

Modern International Developers Limited and Vonny Borq Company Limited are the construction firms for the three beneficiary Assemblies.

Dr Letsa said Vonny Borq Company Limited, which was awarded the contract to refurbish the Afadzato South District Assembly building, had done a fantastic job with a completion rate of 90 pe rcent.

He hinted that an extension of a two-storey building to the existing structure would soon commence.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

