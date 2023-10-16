Ghana can make a historic economic breakthrough under Dr Bawumia – Former Director of BoG

Accra, Oct 16, GNA – Mr John Gyamfi, a former Director of Currency at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has called on party delegates and Ghanaians to vote for Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for an Economic breakthrough.

“He has vision to lead the country into immense transformation across the economy’s various sectors when he becomes President of Ghana”.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Gyamfi said the Vice President’s efforts at making Ghana a digital hub of Africa, bridging the digital divide and applying digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education and public service delivery was unparalleled.

Mr Gyamfi said Dr Bawumia’s plans to transform Ghana into a Health Tourism Hub by retooling the nation’s teaching hospitals to undertake all kinds of organ transplanting to enhance the nation’s foreign exchange earnings was phenomenal.

On Air Travel, Financial Services and Petrochemical Hub of the Sub-Saharan Region to boost investment, job creation and enhance manufacturing as well as facilitate road construction using by- products of world class oil refineries to be established, the statement said Bawumia was rolling out a good plan.

It said having a visionary leader who declared his quest to realise a country that can maximize the benefits of its natural resources, including gold, lithium and others minerals through policies such as value addition, certified gold refinery, enhancing the gold for oil policy, and dedication

to specific gold concessions to the Bank of Ghana to enhance the accumulation of gold reserve was a great access to the nation.

Mr Gyamfi according to the statement had known Dr Bawumia since their students’ days in Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, Canada in 1991, where they shared the same accommodation for 18 months and also worked with him.

“Because of my association with the Vice President as a student and in BoG, I can testify that he is a truly remarkable man, honest, loyal, incorruptible, trustworthy, non-discriminatory, accommodating, principled, visionary and exceptionally competent.

He traced the Vice President Lecture series on Ghanaian economy as well as his participation in church programmes while remaining a committed and practicing Muslim to his student days in Canada.

GNA

