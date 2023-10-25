Ghana Armwrestling in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the 2023 World Combat Games

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – The national armwreestling team, Golden Arms, are currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to represent Ghana at the ongoing World Combat Games slated for October 25 to 28, 2023.

The Golden Arms would be represented by captain Grace Mintah, in the Women 80kg category and Mariam Kadri Moro who would also compete in the Women +80kg category.

The pullers, who qualified from the last Africa Championship in Accra were accompanied by Technical Director and Head Referee for Africa, Mr. Husseini Akuetteh Addy as coach of the Africa contingent.

DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor, who is the Head of the Delegation, and a board member of GAF was accompanied by Team Charperon Sedinam Gbeve Esq.

They both would engage industry players as Ghana prepares to host the 2024 World Armwrestling championship.

Ghana competes in the Combat Games Armwrestling on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, President Charles Osei Asibey had been appointed the team leader for Africa being represented by pullers from Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Cameroon, Mali and Egypt.

The World Combat Games would for a period of ten days, be the beating heart for combat sports and will be the perfect bridge between elite sport and local communities.

The competition’s concept aims for a compact and manageable event which offers cities an opportunity for focused international promotion, to engage with their youth communities and to promote public health and wellness agendas through inspiring initiatives encouraging participation in combat sports.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

