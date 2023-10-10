UN peacekeepers confirm rocket firing into northern Israel

Beirut, Oct. 10, (dpa/GNA) - The UN peacekeeping force has confirmed the firing of rockets from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.

“At around 5:30 local time [1430 GMT], UNIFIL detected rocket firing from south of Tyre,” a statement by the United Nations Interim Forces in South Lebanon (UNIFIL) said.

UNIFIL urged everyone to exercise restraint at this critical time.

“We continue to be in contact with authorities on both sides … to de-escalate this very dangerous situation,” the statement said.

“In response to the rockets launched from Lebanon at Israel a short while ago, IDF tanks struck two observation posts belonging to Hezbollah,” the Israeli Army posted on the sopcial platofrm X, formerly Twitter.

The army said it is “prepared for all scenarios in all arenas, and will continue to operate in order to protect Israeli civilians.”

Later it said approximately 15 rockets were launched from Lebanese territory and that it successfully intercepted four rocket launches, with 10 launches falling in open areas.

GNA

