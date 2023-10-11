FAIM to establish hospital, food barns in Oti Region

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA—The Faith Anointing International Ministry (FAIM) is to establish a hospital in the Oti Region to complement government’s efforts of providing quality healthcare for all Ghanaians.

The ministry would also establish food barns in the same region to stock food against the lean season.

Prophet Dr Prince Kofi Okyere, President and Founder of the Ministry disclosed this at this year’s Founder’s Day celebration of the ministry at Pantang, near Abokobi in the Ga East Municipality of the Great er Accra Region.

Founder’s Day is celebrated annually to honour the Founder and take stock of the past year, realise its shortcomings and intensify its efforts for spiritual growth and development.

Prophet Dr Okyere said the Ministry, founded in 2006, had impacted the lives of many Ghanaians, most of them occupying key positions.

He said so far, the Ministry had offered scholarships to 21 students to pursue various courses in tertiary institutions.

On the political scene, Prophet Dr Okyere called for peace ahead of the New Patriotic Party Super Delegates Congress scheduled for November 4, 2023.

He said per the records, the party had been successful throughout its polls and that the one on November 4 would not be any different.

“I believe the upcoming congress is no different, I know the party can go through this as one people and that in the end Ghana will still be Ghana,” he said.

Prophet Dr Okyere called on Ghanaians to exhibit good manners in all elections for the country to enjoy a smooth and peaceful transition.

He appealed to the Electoral Commission to put in place the necessary measures to ensure that the 2024 general election became free and fair.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

