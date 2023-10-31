Ethiopia sets to host the 2023 African Economic Conference

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – The stage is now set for the 2023 African Economic Conference, jointly organized by the African Development Bank, the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The conference will be held from November 16 to November 18, 2023 in a hybrid format, with the physical location being the UN Conference Centre in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

A statement issued in Accra said this year, the largest research and economic gathering on the continent would focus on “Imperatives for Sustainable Industrial Development in Africa.”

It said African ministers, United Nations partners, and key development and private sector representatives would meet up to discuss some of the challenges and opportunities for Africa to boost green and sustainable industrialisation.

The conference will also provide a platform for established academics and young researchers to present their solution-oriented research to decision-makers.

The statement said the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic exposed the inadequacies of African industries and the continent’s dependence on foreign manufacturers, particularly medicines and medical devices needed to respond to the health crisis.

It said in addition, the disruption of the global supply chain during the pandemic highlighted Africa’s weak integration into global value chains.

It said nassive investment in infrastructure, including energy, would create an enabling environment for industrialization on the continent.

“A dynamic response to infrastructure and alternative energy needs to be created, as well as their guaranteed efficient management and maintenance,” it said.

The 2023 African Economic Conference is centered on efforts to increase sustainable industrialization in Africa and meet the continent’s Agenda 2063 aspirations.

Since its inception in 2006, the AEC series has fostered research, expert and policy dialogue, and knowledge sharing on a wide range of issues and challenges facing Africa.

The African Economic Conference is the leading pan-African forum for discussing emerging economic challenges and opportunities.

The African Development Bank Group first organized the African Economic Conference in 2006 to enhance the development effectiveness of its operations.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa joined as a joint organizer in 2007 and the United Nations Development Programme in 2010.

Past conferences have underscored the importance of adapting international policies, instruments, and agreements and building the local capacity of African states to better respond to Africa’s needs.

