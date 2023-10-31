Obuasi East MP upgrades Adansiman Park to promote sports development

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), Oct. 31, GNA – Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi East, has given the Adansiman Park at Akaporiso a major facelift in line with his vision to promote sports development in the constituency.

It is the second football pitch to be refurbished by the MP after giving Boete Park a facelift in 2021.

Obuasi is known for producing talented footballers, some of whom have gone on to represent the nation at different levels.

Notable among these are John Mensah (Former Captain of the Black Stars), Jonathan Mensah, Shaibu Yakubu, Mubarak Wakaso, Daniel Opare, Kofi Amoako, and Abdul Issah Rahman.

Despite its contribution to Ghana football in terms of unearthing talents, the town can only boast of Len Clay Sports Stadium built by Ashanti Goldfields Corporation in the early 90s as the only standard facility in Obuasi and its surrounding communities.

It is against this background that the MP is taking steps to upgrade some notable football fields in the constituency to promote sports development.

At a ceremony to commission the refurbished park, Dr. Boakye Yiadom said developing community-based football pitches to modern standards was his priority as a representative of the people.

He said the ability to develop talents largely hinged on the availability of good facilities which was lacking in the constituency.

“As a strong advocate for Colts football, I am optimistic that this pitch will boost sports at the juvenile level and help in unearthing more talents for the country,” the MP noted.

He revealed that plans were far advanced to construct Astroturf at Pompora also in the Obuasi East District.

Nana Bosompim Kitikyie Apenteng II, Krontihene of Dompoase, commended the Member of Parliament for paying attention to sports development which he said was critical to youth development.

He pledged to lead the maintenance of the facility to enable it to stand the test of time.

Madam Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive for Obuasi East, applauded the MP for upgrading the pitch which had been in a sorry state for a long time.

