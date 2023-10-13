Deputy Economy Minister: China Is Bulgaria’s Second Largest Non-EU Trading Partner

Sofia, Oct 13 (BTA/GNA) – China ranks second among Bulgaria’s trade partners outside the EU, according to data for the first half of 2023, Deputy Economy Minister Nikolay Pavlov said during a discussion on Friday organized by the China Media Group on the 10th anniversary of the One Belt, One Road initiative, Pavlov’s Ministry said in a press release.

The forum was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun and representatives of the Bulgarian-Chinese Chamber of Industrial Development.

“We consider the development of bilateral trade and economic relations in the context of Bulgaria’s full membership in the EU and the fact that China is a strategic partner for the EU and for Bulgaria,” Pavlov is quoted as saying.

He pointed out that Bulgaria is trying to attract investments from China in sectors that provide high added value through the introduction of innovations and that promote the competitiveness of the economy.

The Deputy Minister noted that Bulgarian business continued to look for new markets in China, especially for products for which Bulgaria was well known in Asia, such as agricultural and food products, essential oils and cosmetics, wine, mineral water.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

