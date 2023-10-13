Cape Town to host 2023 Bloomberg Africa Business Media Innovators Forum

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA – The Africa Business Media Innovators (ABMI) forum is to take place in Cape Town, South Africa from October 30 – November 1.

Participants of the annual forum will include media, business, government, technology, and community leaders from across Africa, the United States of America and beyond.

The event will be co-hosted by M. Scott Havens, CEO, Bloomberg Media, Matthew Winkler, Editor-in-Chief Emeritus, Bloomberg News, and Erana Stennett,

Corporate Philanthropy Middle East and Africa, Bloomberg.

This year’s convening focuses on the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of media in Africa.

It will explore key themes, including the impact of new technologies, Artificial Intelligence, and the future shape of work in newsrooms.

It will focus on the sustainability of legacy media across the continent against the backdrop of increased global competition.

There will also be analysis of the current state of the media landscape in Africa and globally.

Leaders at this year’s convening will examine innovative business solutions re-shaping and contributing to the future of media and journalism both in Africa and globally.

The gathering will provide a unique, forward-looking platform for actionable dialogue and peer-learning as media leaders in Africa prepare for journalism in the digital age.

In statement issued on Thursday and copied to the Ghana News Agency, Matthew Winkler said: “ABMI comes at a time of growing optimism around Africa’s economic potential and aims to act as a platform for action to catalyse investment, growth, and development by contributing to the strengthening of business and financial reporting on the continent.”

Speakers at this year’s forum include Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO, Big Cabal; Styli Charalambous, CEO, Daily Maverick; Paul Cheung, Chief Executive Officer, The Center for Public Integrity; Thembisa Faukude, CEO, Mail & Guardian; Koyo Kouoh, Executive Director, and Chief Curator, Zeitz MOCCAA; and Prof. Lesley Lokko, Founder, African Futures Institute.

Others are Nyimpini Mabunda, CEO, General Electric Southern Africa; Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Managing Director, Africa and the Middle East, Spotify; and Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa, Co-Founder and CEO, Rappler.

The annual event is a component of the Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa (BMIA), a pan-African programme launched by Michael R. Bloomberg in 2014.

The initiative is designed to advance business journalism in Africa and accelerate development of a globally competitive media and financial reporting industry.

GNA

