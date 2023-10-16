Cairo: A beautiful blend of the historic and the modern

Accra, Oct 16, GNA – From fancy hotels, boat cruises on the Nile and tasty meals served by star-rated restaurants, to delicious street foods that come in different varieties and colours, and topped up with coffee, tea or ice cream, the Egyptian capital in nutshell can be described at a city that doesn’t sleep.

Then, from the bustle and sounds of the Khan el-Khalili market, which sits at the very heart of Cairo, and the scramble for visitors by vendors who haggle prices to the bustling traffic, our Photojournalist, Nii Martey M. Botchway, has captured some vivid scenes from the Egyptian capital.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

