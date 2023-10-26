Breast Cancer: Do not waste your time seeking treatment at prayer camps

A GNA feature by Muniratu Akweley Issah/Samira Larbie

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA – Joyce Aiddo, a 28-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 after resorting to some herbal medicines for treatment and adhering to directions from prayer camps to cure her disease.

According to Joyce, she went to the prayer camp because it was assumed that her condition was a curse and a spiritual sickness that needed prayers for a cure, little did she know that it was breast cancer.

“I took many concoctions in addition to the prayers at midnight and at odd times in the cold, with the belief that I would be cured someday, however, my breast continued to swell by the day with severe pain.”

“I was always given an oil to smear on the affected breast and many other directions at the prayer camp but that did not help me.

“Finally, I gave up and got to the Peace and Love Hospital where I was diagnosed with breast cancer and started treatment at a time when the cancer had reached an advanced stage with a big swell. At that point, there was nothing they could do other than to cut the affected breast off,” she stated.

Background

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and the leading cause of death among women.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) data in 2020, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer with 685,000 deaths globally.

A report by Globacom also indicates that more than 4,650 new breast cancer cases are diagnosed in Ghana annually since 2020 with 2,020 deaths.

The body of a breast cancer victim produces certain warning signs, the most common is the breast lump, which may be located anywhere along the chest wall to beneath one’s armpit, as well as nipple bleeding or discharge with pains.

Other symptoms are redness and swelling in any area of the breast or one breast, and the nipple could also look flatter or caved in.

It is, however, crucial to note that not all breast cancers have lumps in the breast and symptoms may vary depending on the specific type of breast cancer condition of the individual.

According to experts, though some breast cancer situations could be hereditary, early detection, diagnosis and treatment could save many lives, however, many women fail to avail themselves of screening and detection.

Though the disease affects men too, women are the most affected.

According to research, every 69 seconds, a woman somewhere dies from breast cancer while every 14 seconds, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer.

Though the condition is curable when detected early, myths, misconceptions, and stigmatisation have prevented many people from screening and diagnosis, and a lot of victims have died needlessly.

Madam Joyce Aiddo had her breast cut off because she presented her condition at the last stage, where very little could be done.

Stigmatisation

Many breast cancer victims continue to face stigmatisation and divorce because of their condition.

Madam Joyce said: “My husband abandoned me when I was diagnosed with breast cancer because he thought I was going to die.

“It’s been 11 good years since my breast was taken off, I am still alive and looking good, taking off the breast is not the end of my life.”

She recalled her days at prayer camps and said, “there is no need to waste your time seeking treatment at prayer camps with concoctions”.

Ms Benita Ogbonna, another breast Cancer survivor, sharing her story, said she also had her breast cut off after her diagnoses.

She lost her mother to the same disease some years before she was diagnosed.

Ms Ogbonna said: “I lost my mum to breast cancer when she died at the age of 39.

“She died in my hands; I saw the pain she went through and the stigma that she suffered but there was nothing I could do.

“We thought that once it is breast cancer, then it is all about death.

“I decided to be a breast cancer advocate but growing up I forgot about everything and when I am reminded to go for screening, I will start praying, binding, and casting it, telling myself that cancer is not my portion, and I will not die the death of my mother.

“But after some years, I just decided to check, and I felt a lump. My mind just flashed back to my mother, and I asked myself if I was going to die like my mother with so much denial in my thoughts.”

I went for screenings and was finally confirmed to have breast cancer. I had to start treatment immediately and got my breast chopped off because it was at the final stage

About 70 per cent of cancer-related deaths occur in low and middle-income countries, according to the WHO, and Ghana is not exempted from the situation.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the first quarter of 2023 has recorded a total of 913 breast cancer cases.

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addae, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Peace and Love Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency that most women affected with breast cancer in Ghana were below 50 years, representing 58.2 per cent.

She expressed worry that despite the educational background of some people, they were still ignorant about the situation, causing harm to them.

“Sometimes you find educated women, behaving as people who had not been to school. A client was diagnosed with breast cancer and never came back for treatment.

Sadly, she later came back with complications….so that is what even the educated ones are doing, bearing in mind the attitude of our rural women.”

“We need to create awareness amongst our women especially, to let the public know that we are still losing a lot of our women,” she added.

Dr Wiafe said: “Although men are also affected with breast cancer, they are in the minority so it is about women and every man has a woman in his life, it can happen to either the wife, mother, sister , a daughter, girlfriend or even a colleague so when it affects a woman, it affects everybody.”

She urged men not to neglect their spouses during these critical moments saying; “Do not divorce your wives when they are diagnosed with breast cancer, talk to your friends and colleagues.

It is not the woman’s fault that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, that is even the time that she needs you more, you may also have a sister, and someone can divorce your sister as well so let us show love to our women who have been diagnosed with this disease.”

Dr Wiafe-Addae also called for the allocation of resources to support breast cancer victims due to the inflated cost of treatment as many victims are unable to afford it.

She appealed to all corporate bodies and individuals to support breast cancer victims with funding while urging the public to avoid stigmatisation of breast cancer victims.

Madam Vivian Gyasi-Sarfo, President, of the Breast Cancer Survivors Association, said presenting cases late to facilities had been a challenge, hence an effort to team up with Breast Care International for advocacy had become necessary to fill the gaps.

She said: “We want to educate women and tell them that cancer is not a death sentence, but early detection and prompt action is key to survival.”

Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, urged the public to ensure regular testing and early diagnoses to prevent the last stage of breast cancer effects as there was hope when diagnosed early.

According to her, taking precautions such as regular exercises, eating well, and ensuring self-breast examination and mammogram was important since it would go a long way to save lives.

Nana Ama Djanbea II, Queen Mother of Pokuase Djanman, cautioned the public not to disregard the information about the disease, saying that hiding the disease without precaution could be deadly, although much could be done to save lives.

“Breast cancer is not as dangerous as perceived in the public, it only gets worse and more devastating when treatment is delayed.

I urge everyone to avail themselves for testing, particularly the mammogram for persons who have attained 40 years and above for early diagnosis and treatment.”

