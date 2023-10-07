Anlo chiefs send goodwill message to GMB Volta representative; Selorm

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), Oct 7, GNA – The chiefs and queens of the Anlo State have sent warm wishes to Miss Selorm Magdalene Gadah, one of the five finalists in the 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, wishing her success in the finale on Sunday, October 8.

Miss Gadah, a teacher, who hails from Keta and Abor, is the Volta Regional representative in this year’s reality show.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, by Agbotadua Kumassah on behalf of Togbi Sri III, the Awoamefia of Anlo, said traditional leaders of Anlo and the entire region were supporting Selorm to bring the crown home.

“I, Agbotadua Kumassah, the Spokesperson of the Awoamefia, Togbi Sri lll, on behalf of the Awoamefia, the chiefs and queens of Anlo and other traditional areas in the Volta Region, wish to assure you of our unflinching spiritual and physical support and prayers during your final appearance on the show,” it said.

The region and its people were proud of Selorm’s performances, which had so far showcased the rich culture of the region, the statement said.

“The whole of Volta and Anlo are proud of your performances so far and have their hope, faith, and confidence in you to bring the crown to the region and Anlo.”

“Our ardent prayer is that the indomitable spirit of our gallant Mama Yakagbe, the bravery and courage of Jerry John Rawlings, the intelligence and oratory of Prof Kofi Nyidewu Awoonor, the beauty, elegance and winning spirit of Monica Amekuafia, Miss Ghana 1957, all descend heavily and fill you for the final showdown.”

“We love you and appreciate your representation of the Volta Region. May God the Almighty bless and grant you the winning grace.”

Selorm, through hard work and determination, had won the ‘Star Performer’ of the contest twice.

She is contesting for the crown with four other finalists from the Greater Accra, Bono, Northern and Upper East regions in the grand finale on Sunday at the National Theatre, Accra.

GNA

