Akatsi SHST school bus burnt to ashes on Akatsi by-pass

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Oct. 09, GNA – A bus belonging to the Akatsi Senior High Technical School (AKAST) in the Volta Region, has burnt beyond recognition on the Accra-Aflao bypass stretch.

The bus, with registration number GV-1079-14, was conveying sports boys and girls who were returning on Saturday from the 47th Second Cycle Schools and Colleges Inter-Zonal Sports Festival, held at Sogakope.

Mr Goka Eli, the driver of the bus, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that he was moving the contingents and their coaches from the Lower Mid-South Zone back to their various destinations when the incident occurred at about 1200 hours.

“I was sending them to their various places including the Avenor Senior High School, Wovenu Senior Technical, Ave Dakpa Senior High and others, when we heard a loud blast at the back of the bus.”

Mr Goka said he attempted to park the bus thinking it was a tyre that had burst but all they could see was smoke and fire.

He said his timely rescue effort to move out all the passengers onboard was successful, but they lost some personal belongings of the students and their coaches in the fire.

Mr Kenneth Adevu, the Headmaster of AKAST confirmed the incident, saying there were no injuries.

Police sources, who confirmed the incident to the GNA, said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

