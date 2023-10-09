Nkwanta South MP supports completion of nurses’ accommodation at Dayi-Kope

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Oct. 9, GNA – Mr Geoffrey Kini, Member of Parliament (MP) of Nkwanta South Constituency has donated fifty bags of cement and six packets of roofing iron sheets towards completion of the nurses’ accommodation at Dayi-Kope.

The accommodation, an initiative of two communities-Dayi-Kope and Panku-Akura in the Nkwanta South Municipality-is aimed at getting personnel posted to Dayi-Kope health facility which also serves Panku-Akura community a place to lay their heads.

The legislator, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said the donation was in response to a request from the chiefs and people of the areas to support them with some building materials to complete the buildings.

Mr Kini said the health of the people and the health personnel were very important to him, and he provided the support after receiving calls from the chiefs and the people.

The MP assured the chiefs and the people of his continuous support for accelerated socio-economic development of the areas.

Togbe Atavi II, Chief of Dayi-Kope, receiving the items thanked the MP for the kind gesture, saying the items would help in timely completion of the building.

He mentioned bad roads and lack of communication network and electricity as some challenges confronting the community appealed to government to help fix the problems.

Mr Samuel Owusu Ansah, the In-charge of the health facility at Dayi-Kope disclosed that the facility has six staff but only three had accommodation.

He said the situation resulted in some of them seeking shelter from the nearby community-Panku- Akura but whenever there was an emergency case in the night attending to patients became a problem.

Mr Ansah said they were happy when the communities decided to build accommodation for them, adding that they were also helping in one way or another for successful execution of the project.

“I thanked the MP for his donation to this project, but we pray that more of this continue coming because after this accommodation we still need electricity and

communication network for research, and to hear from our family members,” he said.

GNA

