ActionAid supports female Assembly member aspirants 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Oct 18, GNA- ActionAid Ghana, in partnership with the Network of Communities in Development (NOCID), has supported eight female aspiring assembly members and two Unit Committee member hopefuls in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

The beneficiaries who were from Dubonku, Kpalime/ Anani, Kadjebi Estate/Zongo, Kukurantumi, Dzamlome, Dodi-Akum, Pampawie and Menuso Electoral Areas were presented with posters to help in their campaigning.

Handing over the items, Madam Agnes Afua Obour, Co-ordinator of NOCID, a Kadjebi-based non- government organisation (NGO), asked the contestants to do an issues-based campaign devoid of personnel attacks and rancour.

She said ActionAid Ghana has observed with pain the under representation of women at both national and local levels, hence the support with the 100 posters to help in the campaign.

Madam Obour advised the aspirants to appeal to the conscious of men to vote for them as the contest was not a struggle with men for power.

“Engage in house-to-house campaign and make the campaign friendly and insult-free,” she said.

The NOCID Co-ordinator charged them to tell the electorates what they could do and pleaded with them for vote and do not underrate voters as every vote counts.

She admonished them not to engage in partisan campaigns as the district level election is non-partisan.

Ms. Janet Yaa Obido, an Assistant Civic Education (ACEO) with the National Commission for Civic Education, Kadjebi urged the female aspirants to eschew making extravagant promises because they did not have Common Funds to fulfil such promises.

She said assembly member’s work is to maintain close contact with his or her Electoral Area, consult them on issues to be discussed in the District Assembly and collect their views, opinions and proposals and then present such views, opinions and proposals to the District Assembly.

“Tell your electorate that you are capable of doing these, nothing else,” she advised.

Madam Freda Amenyogbe, an aspirant for Kukurantumi Electoral Area, on behalf of colleagues, commended ActionAid Ghana and NOCID for the posters.

Kadjebi District has 36 Electoral Areas and thirty-six assembly members who are all males.

