Abeiku Santana adjudged Tourism CEO of the Year 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 1, GNA – Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has been named Tourism CEO of the Year at the 2023 Ghana CEO Awards.

The astute radio personality, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Kaya Tours Limited, received the honour for being at the forefront of reigniting and optimising Ghana’s tourism potential with laudable initiatives.

The second edition of the Ghana CEO Awards organised by Globe Productions at the Kempinski Hotel was on the theme: “The Role of Business Leadership Towards Achieving the SDGs in Ghana.”

During his acceptance speech, Abeiku Santana, who is nicknamed “Mr. Tourism on Air,” was humbled and honoured to be adjudged Tourism CEO of the Year.

“This recognition means the world to me, and I am immensely grateful for the trust and support that have brought me to this moment. It has been an incredible journey, one filled with passion for promoting the beauty and culture of Ghana to the world.

“This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of my entire team, as well as the unwavering support of our stakeholders and partners in the tourism industry. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Ghana CEO Awards committee for this prestigious recognition,” he said.

Abeiku Santana also noted that the recognition meant that their efforts in the tourism sector were making an impact and would encourage more people to explore the rich heritage and natural wonders of Ghana.

“This award serves as a motivation to continue our mission of showcasing Ghana as a top-tier travel destination and contributing to the growth of our nation’s tourism industry. Together, we will continue to make strides in positioning Ghana as a global tourism hotspot,” he added.

Abeiku Santana, who is a scholar in the field of tourism, has received numerous awards and was recently shortlisted as one of the top 10 tourism personalities in Africa.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

