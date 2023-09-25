World Clean-up Day: Fidelity organises beach clean-up exercise

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – Fidelity Bank Ghana, the country’s largest privately-owned indigenous bank, has embarked on a beach clean-up exercise to commemorate this year’s World Clean-up Day.

The exercise, which was done in the wake of the Bank’s month-long Sustainability Month celebration, launched this September, took place at the Sakumono Mighty Beach, near Accra.

“The enthusiastic participation of the Bank’s employees yielded impressive results, including the removal of five kilogrammes of plastic waste, 200 kilogrammes of footwear, and 700 kilogrammes of dead fabric waste, an official statement to the Ghana News Agency said Monday.

The exercise also affirmed the bank’s commitment to contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals by reducing waste and promoting sustainable practices (SDG 12) and preserving marine ecosystems and reducing ocean pollution (SDG 14), said the statement.

World Clean-up Day, observed on the third Saturday of September annually, serves as a global call to action to combat the mounting issue of solid waste, including the menacing problem of marine debris.

Mrs Nana Yaa Ofori-Koree, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and Corporate Social Responsibility, Fidelity Bank, expressed the institution’s unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of sustainability and corporate responsibility through a multifaceted strategy grounded in three key pillars: sustainable finance, sustainable operations, and charitable activities.

“Beyond the realm of financial services, we believe that as a bank, our footprint should extend to making a meaningful and positive impact on the environment through sustainable practices,” Mrs Ofori-Koree emphasised.

“It is in this spirit of forging a sustainable future that we have rallied our staff and extended an invitation to the wider community to join us in this momentous beach clean-up,” she added.

She said the bank took pride in championing sustainability as a way of life, and continually encouraged its employees to step up and volunteer for noble causes such as through the bank’s Employee Volunteer Programme (EVP).

“This initiative by Fidelity Bank Ghana not only exemplifies a noteworthy commitment to environmental stewardship but also underscores the profound influence and responsibility that financial institutions can wield in shaping a more sustainable future,” she said.

As part of its effort to promote sustainable practices and cultivate a culture of environmental responsibility, Fidelity Bank Ghana has designated September as its ‘Sustainability Month.’

Launched on September 1, 2023, the long-month celebration encompasses a wide range of activities and initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable behaviours among staff and customers while highlighting the bank’s unwavering commitment to sustainability.

