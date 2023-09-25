NPP flagbearer aspirants urged to campaign on issues, not insults

By Michael Owusu Duodu

Oduom (Ash), Sept. 25, GNA – Mr Kofi Obiri Yeboah, the Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Founding Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has advised the four aspiring flagbearers of the party to do decent campaign devoid of insults.

He said the credibility of the individual contestants and that of the party must always be preserved.

The four constants for the election on November 4, 2023, are Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Ken Aygapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Mr Francis Addai Nimoh.

Mr Obiri Yeboah, a former Member of Parliament for Kwabre, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at a meeting at Oduom in the Ashanti Region on Monday.

“We the founding members are proud of the wisdom, brilliance, abilities and capabilities of each of the four contestants to lead the party to victory, if elected on November 4, 2023,” he said.

“We, therefore, exhort them to respect one another and carefully choose their campaign message devoid of personal attacks and insults.”

The Chairman said infightings would give the main opponent, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) the weapon to destroy them and the party.

Mr Obiri Yeboah further cautioned the contestants that destroying themselves amount to destroying the NPP, which would make the toil and sacrifices of the founders come to nothing.

“The NPP is bigger and superior than any other individual in the party, we shall not sit aloof to see to its destruction,” he said.

He advised the NPP delegates to consider the interest and general wellbeing of Ghanaians, not their individual or personal gains, and do the needful.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

