Voter Registration: Atwima-Nwabiagya South registers 1000 applicants within one week 

By Charles Tawiah

Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 19, GNA – One thousand applicants have been registered within the first week of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality.

Mrs Twumwaa Owusu, the Municipal Electoral Officer, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Nkawie that on the average the Commission registered 100 applicants every day.

She said the turn out for women had been very high as against men and, so far, five persons with disability had been registered.

The exercise had been smooth and peaceful, she said, and called on all those who had attained 18 years to take advantage of the opportunity to register to enable them to vote during elections.

She called on stakeholders and political actors to continue to support the Electoral Commission to compile a credible voters’ register to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of elections.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

