Initiate policies to encourage local sourcing of raw materials – Fan Milk MD

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA – Mr Yeo Ziobeieton, the Managing Director of Fan Milk Ghana, has appealed to governments in West Africa to implement policies that would encourage industries to source local materials to help build sustainable supply chains.

He said the disruptions in global supply chains occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic had emphasised the need to build adaptable local supply chains to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality raw materials.

Speaking at the opening of the 2023 Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition in Accra on Monday, Mr Ziobeieton said resorting to local alternatives would empower local producers of raw materials to scale up their production and create employment opportunities in host communities.

He said the effective collaboration between the government and the private sector would play a pivotal role in reducing dependency on the global supply chain for raw materials.

Mr Ziobeieton proposed the establishment of a structured framework that would examine tax regimes, research grants, and financing to support small and medium enterprises that venture into the manufacturing of local raw materials.

“I call on the Government of Ghana, ECOWAS, and AfCFTA to join hands with us in creating an environment conducive to a sustainable and efficient supply chain.

“I urge all of us to consider policies and initiatives that really encourage companies like Fan Milk that have decided to prioritise local sourcing and sustainability,” he said.

Mr Ziobeieton said Fan Milk Ghana, in keeping with its dedication to building resilience through local sourcing.

The company was also exploring the integration of local raw materials such as shea olein, coconut milk, and soybean into its product range.

The 2023 Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition is under the auspices of the Association of Ghana Industries, with support from Fan Milk Ghana, Volta River Authority, European Union, Ministry of Trade and Industry, among other institutions.

The three-day programme is on the theme: “Industrialisation through sustainable and efficient supply chains.”

Dr Humphrey Ayim-Darke, the President of AGI, said the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement offered an opportunity for Ghana to scale up its national export development agenda.

“While finding pathways to deepen our industrialisation drive in this three-day summit, it is my wish that we explore ways of attracting investments to quickly develop the raw material base for what we grow and consume,” he said.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, said localisation of value addition was key to building an efficient supply chain in Ghana.

“If you are not transformed or processed in Ghana, a lot of the wealth that is generated by (a particular) product is lost,” he said.

GNA

