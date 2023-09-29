Two dead in drugs-related shooting in Marseille

Paris, Sept 29, (dpa/GNA) – Two men were killed and one injured, in an apparent drugs-related shooting in the southern French city of Marseille on Thursday evening.

A video clip published by several media outlets, shows a person get out of a black car with a Kalashnikov rifle on a busy street, and shoot at people on the pavement.

When the car was found later, it was burnt out, the daily newspaper La Provence reported, citing the police.

This year, clashes between drug gangs have already claimed the lives of 44 people, and injured 110 in Marseille.

France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, recently deployed special police forces to Marseille, after violence in the port city accelerated, yet the shootings realted to drugs sales or revenge attacks continue.

According to the La Provence article, one of the people killed in the latest shooting, had been involved in an attempted murder back in 2019.

There also are random victims among the general public. Fearful residents of the affected neighbourhoods have often demonstrated or organized memorial marches for the victims.

