One dead after second gas explosion in Turkey in two days

Istanbul, Sept 29, (dpa/GNA) – A 68-year-old woman was killed in a gas explosion on Friday, in a six-storey residential building in Turkish capital Ankara, state media reported.

The accident follows a gas blast on Thursday, in an Istanbul apartment block, which killed three people and injured three more.

A gas leak from a cooker was the likely cause of the blast and subsequent fire in Ankara, the city’s natural gas distributor Baskent Gaz said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Footage from broadcaster TRT, showed that the façade and walls of the first floor apartment had completely collapsed.

GNA

