Tupac Shakur: Sister calls new murder charge ‘pivotal moment’

Sept 30 (BBC/GNA) – The charge of a former gang leader with the murder of Tupac Shakur 1996 is a “pivotal moment”, the late rapper sister’s says.

The New York-born hip-hop legend was shot four times aged 25 in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas.

On Friday, Nevada’s grand jury indicted Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Sekyiwa Shakur said that “today is a victory” but “reserved judgement” until legal proceedings were complete.

“It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son,” she posted on Instagram.

“There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice, on all fronts,” she continued.

Mopreme Shakur, Shakur’s step-brother, said the charging of Mr Davis was bittersweet.

“We have been through decades of pain,” he told CNN. “They have known about this guy, who been running his mouth, for years.

“So why now? For us, this is not over. We want to know why, and if there were any accomplices.”

Police say Mr Davis planned the deadly shooting after his nephew was involved in a fight with Shakur in a casino.

Mr Davis was arrested near his Las Vegas home early on Friday, and will appear in court within days. Las Vegas police (LVMPD) have shared his mugshot.

In court, prosecutor Marc DiaGiacomo described Mr Davis – a former leader of the South Side Compton Crips street gang – as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Shakur.

GNA/Credit: BBC

