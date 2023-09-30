Man found dead in kitchen at Keta-Vui

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR), Sept. 30, GNA – Residents of Vui, a suburb of Keta in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region have been thrown into a state of shock and fear after a man, believed to be in his 50s was found dead in his kitchen.

The deceased, whose name was given as Mr Doe Setoafia, was found hanging on a rope in his kitchen on Friday September 29.

Mr Bright Atsitsogbui, an eyewitness, told the Ghana News Agency that the incident happened on Friday dawn at about 0230 hours.

“He was a humble and calm person,” he stated.

Mr Fiator Doe, a brother of the deceased, disclosed to the GNA that the deceased was married and blessed with four daughters.

He stated that the deceased did not show any sign of unusual behaviour or depression that could lead to that unexpected act.

He said the Police at Keta were notified and the body had since been conveyed to the Keta Municipal Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy.

The Police at Keta is yet to comment on the matter.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

