Trump moves to oust Judge Chutkan from federal January 6 case

New York, Sept. 12, (tca/dpa/GNA) – Former US president Donald Trump Monday filed legal papers demanding the removal of US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan from presiding over his federal election interference case.

Citing the tough-talking judge’s remarks in other January 6 cases, Trump’s lawyers claimed she had shown bias against him that would prevent him from getting a fair trial.

“Chutkan has, in connection with other cases, suggested that President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned,” Trump lawyer Todd Blanche wrote in a nine-page motion. “Such statements, made before this case began and without due process, are inherently disqualifying.”

Trump’s lawyer cited her sentencing statement that derided a convicted January 6 attacker for displaying “blind loyalty to one man who, by the way, remains out of jail to this day.”

“The law and the overwhelming public interest in the integrity of this historic proceeding require recusal,” Blanche added.

If Chutkan does not agree to recuse herself, Trump is asking the Washington, DC Circuit Court of Appeals to remove her from the case.

It’s not known if special counsel Jack Smith may respond to the filing.

Chutkan has set a March 4 trial date for Trump and has vowed to bring justice as soon as possible.

Chutkan was picked at random to hear the case after a federal grand jury indicted Trump on charges tied to his alleged effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

He faces four charges including conspiring to defraud the US, interfering with Congress and depriving people of their rights to vote. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

The indictment outlines Trump’s scheme to overturn his loss to President Biden in the 2020 vote, an alleged plot that culminated with the violent January 6 attack on the Capitol.

GNA

