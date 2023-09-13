Three groups donate to Ga traditional council, sign book of condolence

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA – Accra Great Olympics Club, Jamestown Noryaa Kpee (Development Association) and Ga Dangbe Association in Chicago, Illinois in the United States of America have donated some items and signed the book of Condolence to support the burial of the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III, Ga Manye, Paramount Queen of the Ga State.

The items donated included water, alcohol, drinks and undisclosed amounts of money on Wednesday September 13, 2023, at the Ga traditional palace, North Kaneshi in Accra.

The three groups deemed it important as Gas and descendants from Jamestown to support the burial.

Amarkai Amartey Fio, Board Chairman for Accra great Olympics in his remarks said the late Queen Mother was a patron of the Club and supported the club to its current state, therefore they were glad to give her a befitting burial.

He said the Queen Mother led an exemplary life which most had learnt from. “She was a woman of virtue and courageous”, he added.

Mrs Juliet Owusu, Leader of the Ga Dangbe Association in Chicago told the Ghana News Agency that, the Queen Mother’s death saddened many, therefore as descendants from the Ga community it was an honour to support the funeral rites of her.

She said the Queen Mother was a caring, loving and supportive person who helped many in Ghana and the diaspora.

She urged young women to emulate her actions and duties as a woman and Queen.

“I want the Ga people to be united and push to develop the Ga community”, she added.

Mrs Ewurefua Akpaloo Aning, Leader of the Jamestown Noryaa Kpee, Jamestown Development Association (JTA), said they were proud of their lineage as Gas therefore to show a form of remembrance they donated water, drinks and some cash.

Justice Julien Naa Adjei Yarley Amoah, Chief of Staff, Office of Ga Traditional Council thanked the groups for their support and expressed hope for the future of the Ga State.

She also thanked them for remembering the Ga traditional council in crucial times like this.

Paker Allotey, Head of Protocol, Ga Traditional Council, also acknowledged their support and presented a document containing the outline and arrangements for the funeral.

He promised to update them on any future changes and information about the funeral.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

