Third Oti Regional ‘Compass Project’ Education Forum organised in Jasikan

By Patience Tawiah

Jasikan (O/R), Sept. 01, GNA – The Ghana Education Service in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) held its third Regional Forum at Jasikan in the Oti region.

The Forum, with focus on deliberating on the outcome of the JICA Compass Project, was held last year to improve the learning outcome among primary school pupils and community participation in the region.

Mr Kohei Nakayama, Lead member of the JICA Compass Project, in an address with stakeholders during the third forum, indicated they have collaborated with the Ghana Education Service and its decentralised Agencies since March 2020.

He said the project, which operates in three regions namely, Volta, Oti, and Eastern, targeted over 1,860 schools.

“JICA project started in March 2020 under the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but we were able to overcome several challenges and we are ending the Project in March 2024.

Mr Nakayama further stated that Ghana was one beneficiary of the School for All Project in English-spoken countries.

He revealed that a pilot project that started in 2016 was now in Districts such as Upper Manya Krobo and Akatsi South, adding, “We can find so many good practices generated by the collaboration among schools and School Management Committees, and SMC Federation.”

He said the activities remained a clear indication that if they sustain them, they could get more success stories.

“We have only two years of implementation in some Districts within the Oti region, and already we have many better practices than other regions.”

Mr Nakayama attributed the success story within the Oti enclave to the unending support from some District Education Officers, Municipal Education Officers, and Regional Education Officers.

He said the Project, even though it would end in March 2024, must be sustained.

“We hope that this third Education Forum becomes an opportunity to discuss and to ensure its sustainability in the future for the various communities and children from the Oti Region,” he said.

Mr Nakayama also used the opportunity to thank all stakeholders for participating in the project to improve the teaching outcome among school pupils in the Oti region.

Some participants present, which included media practitioners, pledged their support by holding all stakeholders involved in the project accountable for its success.

