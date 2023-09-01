Lawra MP feeds WASSCE candidates from Brifoh SHS

By Philip Tengzu

Lawra, (UW/R), Sept. 01, GNA – Mr Bede A. Ziedeng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lawra Constituency, has provided feeding support for candidates of the Brifoh Senior High School (SHS) in the Lawra Municipality who are currently sitting for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The initiative is to enable candidates writing the WASSCE in the Lawra Senior High School to be fed three times daily while they concentrate on their studies for the examination.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Lawra, the MP said the support followed an appeal by the Headmaster of the Brifoh SHS to assist in the feeding of the candidates during the examination period.

“As you may know, education has been one of my priority areas as an MP, so I see the request of the school to be appropriate since it will enable the candidates to learn and write their exams with a free mind, without having to worry about what to eat,” Mr Ziedeng explained.

He said the feeding provided for the students was valued at GH¢8,400.00 saying, “The candidates are served breakfast, lunch and supper on a daily basis while they write the examination.”

The MP said that was not the first time he had provided feeding for WASSCE candidates from the Brifoh SHS.

According to him, he also fed the 2022 WASSCE candidates from that school throughout their examination period when they wrote it at the Eremon Senior High Technical School.

The Brifoh SHS, being a day school, had no feeding grant from the government, which Mr Ziedeng said necessitated the need for him to support them annually with the feeding to enable them to write the examination with a concentrated mindset.

The candidates and the school authorities expressed gratitude to the MP for his continuous support to the school.

Miss Gyiribe Calista, the Girls Prefect of the Brifoh SHS, said, “The feeding here (at the WASSCE centre) is good. At Brifoh SHS we only had lunch but here they feed us morning, afternoon, and evening. We are grateful to the MP.”

“When we were asked to come here, we did not know how we were going to feed ourselves, but he has made the effort to support us and we appreciate his support,” Master Kuubeterba Manaf, a candidate, added.

He, however, appealed to the MP to intervene to make the Brifoh SHS a WASSCE centre for candidates in that school not to move to other schools to sit for the exams.

The Brifoh SHS in the Lawra Municipality is not an examination centre for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and as a result, the candidates from that school could only write their final examination in either Eremon SHTS or the Lawra SHS.

GNA

