Women Icon Regional Exhibition to inspire future generations, promote gender equality

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Sept 01, GNA – Dr Afua Asabea Asare, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority has said that the Women Icon Regional Exhibition, introduced by the Authority is platform to inspire future generations and promote gender equality.

The Authority, in November last year, launched an initiative- “Women Icon Regional Exhibition” promoted by female iconic figures across the country, to showcase made-in-Ghana products and services, produced by women-owned enterprises.

Dr Asare, speaking in Ho, to open a three-day exhibition in Volta region said the initiative aimed to provide exposure for women-owned enterprises and encourage the patronage of local products as a substitute for imports, to salvage the economy.

The Chief Executive Officer said the event served as a platform to acknowledge the achievement of women, inspire future generations, promote gender equality in businesses and the immense potentials within the individual women.

The initiative is to also celebrate the remarkable various contributions made by women in the trade and export sector, she added, and urged women to take advantage of the event to promote their businesses.

The Authority at the opening ceremony named Mrs Gifty Kafui Kamassah, Executive Director, Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited, as 2023 Volta Regional Woman Icon.

Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited is an agribusiness company into the cultivation and exportation of fresh vegetables to the European market and beyond.

Mr Kamassah expressed appreciation to the Ghana Export Promotion Authority for the honour and for recognising her work and contribution in the export sector.

She hoped to harness and explore more business opportunities using her current post as Volta Regional Woman Icon and appealed to women to leverage technology to expand their business.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, in a speech read on his behalf described the initiative as laudable as there were many prominent female entrepreneurs from the Volta Region who needed to be celebrated.

Dr Letsa said the initiative called for mentoring young people under the Youth in Export Programme which was launched by GEPA in 2019 to inspire the youth to venture into exports and increase Ghana’s non-traditional export base.

This could be attained through collaborative support with key stakeholders and the provision of basic services to ensure a safe and healthy environment.

The three-day event is expected to showcase variety of made in Ghana products including agriculture products, clothes, ceramics, and confectioneries.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

