“There is peace and unity in camp” – Black Bombers coach debunks boycott rumours

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA – Ofori Asare, Head Coach of Ghana’s amateur team, the Black Bombers, has debunked rumours of a boycott by boxers representing Ghana at the ongoing African Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Dakar.

There are reports circulating in the sports media suggesting that the Black Bombers want to boycott the Olympic Qualifiers until they receive their per diems.

But according to Coach Asare, such rumours could affect the performance of the boxers, but they remained fully focused on Olympic qualification.

“You see, such rumours can affect the boxers performance, but I will psyche them for the battles ahead. I already said we can qualify one or two boxers and look at the other world qualifiers in Italy and Thailand,” he expressed.

Wahid Omar, the Black Bombers captain, reiterated that they were focused on achieving their dreams of Olympic Games qualification in Dakar and not the money to be paid by the government.

He said they have already been assured by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif, to go to Dakar and come for their per diems and allowances.

Omar added that the tournament had been very tough and that he was disappointed in not being able to qualify but was hopeful that other colleagues could grab some qualification spots.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

