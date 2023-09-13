African Leaders commended for commitment towards climate change issues

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA – The Institute of Climate and Environmental Governance (ICEG) has commended the leaders of African nations for their collective commitment to addressing the pressing issues of climate change, as expressed in their Communique of the African Climate Summit.

The ICEG acknowledged the importance of the historic gathering and recognized the positive strides made by African nations in fighting climate change.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Hamza S. Suhuyini, the Executive Director of ICEG, said the Communique represented a significant step toward a more sustainable and resilient future for the continent.

“The African Climate Summit Communique, while well-intentioned and addressing crucial issues, falls short in several key areas and leaves much to be desired in terms of concrete action and accountability.”

It said the Communique lacked specific, measurable, and time-bound commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with vague goals such as “working towards carbon neutrality,” but it does not provide clear details on how these goals would be achieved or what specific actions will be taken by African nations.

The statement said the Communique said there was the need for financial support from the international community, but it did not outline a clear plan on how African nations intended to allocate and manage these funds effectively.

“While ICEG supports the call for a new SDR of US$650billion for climate crisis response and operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund, without a transparent and accountable climate governance framework by African countries, there is a risk that funds may not reach the intended beneficiaries or be misused,” it said.

It said the Communique did not not establish clear mechanisms for enforcing commitments made by African nations and without effective monitoring, reporting, and enforcement mechanisms and there was a risk that some countries may not take their climate commitments seriously, undermining the overall effectiveness of the summit’s outcomes.

The statement said while adaptation was undoubtedly important, the Communique seemed to prioritize adaptation measures over mitigation efforts.

Mitigation, which involved reducing emissions, was crucial in preventing further climate change, and African nations should play an active role in this regard.

It said the Communique should have emphasized a balanced approach between adaptation and mitigation strategies.

The statement said the Communique reflected the views of African leaders and did not sufficiently incorporate the voices of civil society organizations, youth climate activists,

“indigenous communities, the private sector, and marginalized groups who are disproportionately affected by climate change. Inclusivity is crucial for developing holistic and effective climate solutions.”

It said the Communique should have placed a stronger emphasis on fostering innovation and technology transfer to help African nations leapfrog to cleaner and more sustainable technologies and this was essential for long-term climate resilience and economic development.

The statement recommended that the AU Member States should be charged to develop renewable energy governance frameworks with requisite legal backing within their respective states by 2024.

It said effective governance frameworks with legal backing would prove useful in guaranteeing transparency in the use of climate funds and it would foster clarity in policy formulation and implementation.

It also said the AU should require an annual percentage allocation of Member States GDP towards renewable energy investments while also demanding a percentage of the current energy shortfalls in member states to be filled with renewable energy.

The statement said this would guarantee continuous investments in clean energy while at the same time reducing the cost of transitioning from conventional sources of energy to renewable energy.

They should introduce regulatory incentives and frameworks that encourage banks to offer green financial products.

This includes providing tax incentives, reduced capital requirements, or favourable treatment for green investments. This would encourage private sector involvement in renewable energy development.

The statement said it should have provided more specific commitments, a balanced approach between adaptation and mitigation, clear plans for resource allocation and enforcement, greater engagement with the private sector, and a stronger focus on technology and innovation.

GNA

