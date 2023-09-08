Takoradi residents express mixed reactions about Alan’s withdrawal from NPP Presidential primaries  

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Sept. 08, GNA- Residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have expressed mixed feelings about Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten’s decision to withdraw from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming Presidential primaries.

Some of the residents who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, said he was right to have withdrawn from the flagbearership race to save him from further disappointment following his performance from the recent Super Delegates Congress.

Others thought that considering his status in the NPP with his huge following, his withdrawal could affect the party’s fortunes in the 2024 elections.

Mr Prince Owusu, a Political Enthusiast, said he was disappointed about the NPP Presidential aspirant’s decision to withdraw from the primaries because he believed Mr Kyeremanten possessed quality leadership skills that could have been vital for the NPP to retain power in the next elections.

“I was very disappointed when I learnt of his withdrawal because I am one of those that believe in his leadership qualities, which I think could have been key for the party to win the 2024 elections if he was given the nod to lead them”, he said.

Mr John Koranteng, a resident told the GNA that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leading the party to the general election next year would boost the NPP chances of winning, so it was appropriate for Mr Kyeremanten to withdraw to pave way for the Veep.

He said his withdrawal would save him resources and time on a contest which he was likely to lose.

Mr Bismark Nyarko, another resident, said “Right from the onset when I saw majority of the NPP Members of Parliament aligned to the Vice President, I knew he was going to be elected as the flag bearer, so Alan’s withdrawal is not so surprising.”

He, however, appealed to the leadership of the NPP to put in place measures to resolve all underlying individual differences to help unite the ranks and file of the party towards victory in the 2024 elections.

“Going into the 2024 elections, they will need everyone on board so leadership must resolve every individual difference for unity to prevail”, he added.

GNA

