Yunyo MP touts achievements of NPP in constituency 

By Benjamin Mensah

Accra, Sept. 8, GNA- Mr Oscar Liwaal, MP for Yunyo Constituency, has given thumbs up to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for development projects in constituency.

He challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to come out with data or actual development projects that it initiated and completed in the Yunyo during its years in office.

Mr Liwal was emphatic that New Patriotic Party (NPP) led Administration had recorded greater achievements in the Yunyo Constituency, also known as Yunyo/Nasuan District than the eight years government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an interview with journalists, in Accra, Mr Liwal said for seven years, the Akufo-Addo Government had completed more social intervention development programmes and projects in the constituency.

The interview sought to react to allegations in the constituency that the NPP had not achieved anything within Mr Liwal’s administration as District Chief Executive from 2017 to 2020 and now MP since January 7, 2021.

The Yunyo Constituency Branch of the NDC reportedly accused the lawmaker of neglecting the constituents, especially when rainstorms had destroyed houses and displaced many families.

The MP, former District Chief Executive for Yunyo, listed a number of developmental projects and programmes that he had undertaken from the time he was the DCE, and now MP for two and half years.

Mr Liwal said he was given the mandate as DCE, and another four years and within these periods, a significant number of communities have been hooked onto the national grid.

A total of over 30 communities, where project work had been completed in some, while others are still ongoing to be hooked onto the grid across the constituency.

The MP also justified his claim with the progress made by the Akufo-Addo’s administration on sanitation and water supply, mostly boreholes to over 80 communities across the constituency of which work had been completed and residents enjoying a constant supply of water.

He said through his hard work as the then DCE and now MP, the constituency’s human resources potential had been improved as he invested a lot in human employment opportunities and ensured that most of them gained meaningful employment in the various security services, among others.

The Yunyo lawmaker said within the period he managed to boost the human resources in the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Prison Service, Ghana Audit Service, Youth Employment Agency, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, the Information Service, the Ghana Health Service, Ghana National Fire service, Ghana National Ambulance Service, Ghana Immigration Service, the Social Investment fund(SIF), National Identification Authority(NIA), National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO)and the Local Government services.

“Everything that you can see in Yunyo today is what this administration has achieved, yet some politicians are so blind that they sit in their offices and on radio stations and accuse me and the NPP Administration of not doing anything for the Constituency,” he said.

He added: “I challenge the National Democratic Congress to submit their data showing the performance in terms of water and sanitation during Hon Sampoa Timothy Laari as the then District Chief Executive and Hon Bipoba Joseph Naabu as the then member of parliament for our lovely District.”

He said the NDC, together with their MP and appointees, could only provide the whole district 19 bore holes for their eight years in governance.

“Based on these facts, I can confidently say that the National Democratic Congress does not have the good people of Yunyoo/Nasuan district at heart and therefore should not be given the opportunity to rule,” Mr Liwaal said.

The Yunyoo Nasuan District is one of the 261 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the country and forms part of the six MMDAs in the North East Region

The Yunyoo Nasuan District was carved out of the Bunkpurugu Yunyoo District Assembly as one of the 38 newly created and upgraded District Assemblies in 2018. It shares boundaries with Bunkpurugu Nakpanduri District to the north, the Republic of Togo to the east, East Mamprusi Municipal to the west, and Gushegu Municipal and Cherepon District to the south.

The population of the district, according to the 2021 Population and Housing Census stands at 56,879 with 28,027 males with 28,852 females.

