Sanitation Minister, key officials participate in Stockholm 2023 World Water Week   

Sunyani, Sept. 08, GNA-Dr Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, represented the country in this year’s World Water Week held in Stockholm, Sweden, a statement issued by the Ministry has said.

She was accompanied by Mr Noah Tumfo, the Chief Director and Mr Kwabena Gyasi, the Acting Director, Water, and participated in the five-day event.

The World Water Week, a non-profit event co-created with leading international organisations is the leading conference on global water issues, held annually since 1991.

The statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the year’s event attracted a mix of participants from many professional backgrounds from countries across the globe, who met to develop solutions to the world’s greatest water-related challenges.

Topics covered ranged from food security and health, to agriculture, technology, biodiversity and the climate crisis.

“Dr Prempeh was a panelist on the “Presidential Compact on WASH,” at the Heads of State Initiatives meeting organised by the SWA Secretariat and the Kingdom of the Netherlands,” the statement indicated.

She assured participants of the Ministry’s commitment to work to complete work on the compact for Ghana to sign on.

The sector minister was also present at the launch of the maiden edition of Africa’s Voice on Water Magazine (AMCOW), which took place during the conference.

The primary objective of the magazine initiative was to provide a platform for knowledge exchange and more collaborative information sharing by African countries through story telling.

Dr Prempeh commended AMCOW for a job well done, and she was hopeful that it would make a great impact on the delivery of WASH services in Africa.

“The Minister also met the USAID Global Water Coordinator, Ms. Nancy Eslick and her team on the sidelines of the conference and discussions focused on improving the Ministry’s collaboration with the USAID in the delivery of their WASH Project in Ghana,” it added.

Dr Prempeh also held extensive discussions with Ms. Catarina de Albuquergue, the Chief Executive Officer of SWA where the Minister assured Ghana’s dedication to the development of the Presidential Compact on WASH and expressed the nation’s appreciation to the SWA for its continuous support.

