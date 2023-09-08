Spanish caretaker PM has coronavirus, unable to attend G20 summit

Madrid, Sept. 8, (dpa/GNA) – Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has tested positive for the coronavirus and will therefore not be able to attend the G20 summit in the Indian capital New Delhi.

“This afternoon I tested positive for Covid and will not be able to travel to New Delhi to attend the G20 summit,” the 51-year-old wrote on Thursday evening on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I am fine,” he added.

Spain will be represented at the summit on Saturday and Sunday by the first deputy head of government and Economy Minister Nadia Calviño, and Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, he said.

Coronavirus numbers are slightly on the rise in Spain. Most infections are mild due to high vaccination rates and therefore presumably go undetected.

