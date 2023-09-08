New Zealand parliament dissolved ahead of October elections

Wellington, Sept. 8, (dpa/GNA) – New Zealand on Friday dissolved its parliament for the upcoming general election.

The country’s parliament must be dissolved before the governor-general can instruct the Electoral Commission to hold the general election, which is scheduled for October 14.

Opinion polls ahead of the vote have shown the ruling Labour Party, led by Chris Hipkins, lagging behind the centre-right National Party, led by Christopher Luxon.

To form a government, a party or coalition needs at least 61 of the parliament’s 120 seats. New Zealand’s mixed-member proportional representation system often gives minor parties a crucial role in forming government.

More than 3.8 million eligible voters in the country can cast their ballot from October 2.

Polling booths will remain open until 7 pm (0600 GMT) on October 14, after which preliminary results will begin rolling in.

If it is clear who the government will be on election night, it can form within a few days. However, there is no set timetable for this.

Official results will be declared on November 3.

