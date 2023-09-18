Selected security agencies undergo training in leadership skills, professionalism

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA – The Ghana Immigration Service, in collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat, UK is training some selected officials at the management level of designated security agencies to enhance their leadership skills and professionalism to serve across various capacities in enhancing law enforcement.

The training programme, which began on Monday, September 18, 2023, runs through Friday September 22, 2023, in Accra.

The programme would help equip officers with the techniques, tools, and insights needed to excel in their managerial responsibilities.

It will teach leadership, good governance, conflict management, strategic planning and management, emotional intelligence, and explore latest trends and best practices in leadership and management.

Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, The Comptroller-General of Ghana Immigration Service, at the opening ceremony said, the training would shape the capabilities and potentials of leaders and empower individual, teams and organisations.

He said this systematic collaborative learning would help to consolidate experiences and unique knowledge bases to strengthen individual organisations.

“I have made it a priority to strengthen our bond with sister security organisations and stakeholders and therefore bringing senior management members from the various organisations to learn, share varied perspectives and be exposed to new ideas.”

“This is another innovative way of solidifying this relationship which is key in maintaining robust national security,” he said.

He encouraged all to embrace this opportunity to actively participate in the discussions, share experiences and be open to new ideas, and urged all to be catalyst for positive change which will reflect on all engagements.

Mrs Adelaide Anno-Kumo, Chief Director, Ministry of the Interior, said enhancing skills and knowledge in the crucial field was a demonstration of dedication to fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

She said through this training programme, leaders would be equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to face the challenges of today and prepare for the opportunities of tomorrow.

This training is to sharpen your expertise and to empower you with the tools and insights necessary to operate more efficiently in your various areas of operation.

She encouraged officials to engage throughout the programme, seize the opportunities it presents, and collaborate with other participants.

“Your active participation is not only an investment in your own future but also in the progress of your organisation and our society as a whole,” she added.

GNA

