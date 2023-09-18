Inusa Dawuda drops captivating world fusion album dubbed ‘Waka Waka’

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA – Multi-talented Ghanaian born German, Inusa Dawuda, who shifted from boxing to music has released an exciting and thrilling album titled “Waka Waka”.

The song was released on Monday, September 4, 2023, with 10 tracks which is a cross-over of contemporary Afrobeats, Amapiano, Afrofunk, Highlife and Reggavibes.

The album has ten tracks which are “Afro funky”, “Going Back to My Roots”, Waka Waka Day & Night”, “Believe aha Feel”, “One Love”, “All I Need Is to Be Loved”, “Don’t Look Any Further”, “Wild World”, “Turn Back the Clock”, and “Bimbia”.

This is Inusa’s eleventh album and has about 100 singles released.

The album’s title, “Waka Waka,” was inspired by Inusa’s early composition “Waka Waka Day & Night,” an Afro funk song recorded with his Groove Factory in the mid-90s.

The album starts with the fresh 2023 afrobeat’s-highlife version of Lamont Dozier’s “Going Back to My Roots.” The album also features reimagined covers of “Don’t Look any Further” by Denis Eduard and “Wild World” of Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, with a fresh twist.

According to Inusa, the album was named “Waka” because humans work every day and night yet human beings are suffering.

He said “Waka” means Work in the pidgin English language.

“The title has nothing to do with Shakira’s “Waka Waka” because she had not even heard of it, at the time it was released.

“Waka Waka Day & Night” was the first song I recorded live in the studio with my band. It was created in collaboration with my former bassist, brother, and friend from Warri, Nigeria, Lisbon Bolowei Simon, who is unfortunately no longer with us,” he said.

Among the captivating songs on the album are the pre-released singles “One

Love,” “All I Want Is to be Loved,” and the instrumental piece “Bimbia,” which have already gained popularity and earned spots in various playlists.

For those who appreciate heartfelt and romantic lyrics, “Believe and Feel” offers a beautiful blend of Afro, RnB, UK Garage, and soul.

On the other hand, “Turn Back the Clock” presents a captivating soulful song with deep lyrics that will make you introspective about your relationships.

When asked about his favorite songs among the albums, he said it was difficult to pick out a song as a favorite because they are like his children. Each song has its purpose, some are easy to listen to, while others work well in live performances.

He said Manu Dibango, Fela Kuti, and Grover Washington, Jr. were his mentors in the music industry.

Inusa started off as a semi-professional in the mid 90’s, thirty years in the music industry and still moving strong with banging musical tunes.

Inusa was born in Accra, Ghana, and moved to Hamburg, Germany with his parents during his teenage years.

He learned to play the saxophone during his youthful age and was also actively involved in sports.

Inusa came into limelight in the field of music in the mid-1990s, when he travelled and played with several bands, playing cover versions of favorite hits from James Brown to Bob Marley

During the early 1990s he was a multiple boxing champion in Hamburg in the “light heavyweight division”.

From the year 2009 to 2010 he was acknowledged as “Russia’s Most Successful Foreign Artist”,

His single “Rumours” (Digi Digi) has received an excess of over a million radio plays, beating a stream of fellow foreign artists in categories that included Lady Gaga and David Guetta.

GNA

