Sekyere Central district working to support children to attend school

By Samuel Boateng

Didaso (Ash), Sept. 01, GNA – The Sekyere Central District assembly is working with all key stakeholders and partners to ensure that all children are enrolled in school to obtain formal education.

Madam Lois Ohene-Ayisi, the District Coordinating Director, who disclosed this, said it was important for all stakeholders in education in the area, to play their roles effectively to ensure that no child was left behind.

She was speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Complementary Basic Learners programme at Didaso Dagomba in the district.

The Complementary Basic Learners programme is an initiative of the Luminous Fund, the Link Community Development Agency, and the Mampong Diocese of the Anglican Church.

It aims at providing children between the ages of eight and 16, who are without any formal education with the basic skills needed in literature and numeracy to adequately prepare for their transition into the formal education system.

The programme, which commenced in the district in March 2022, has successfully trained and transitioned some 400 learners, made up of 189 females and 211 males in the district into the formal education system.

Some beneficiary communities in the district are Abotreye, JY, Aframso No. 2, Didaso Dagomba, Gariba, Jeduako, Kyeiase, Kyekyebon and Nteho.

Madam Ohene-Ayisi commended the organizers and all those associated with the programme for their significant efforts in making that vision a reality.

She expressed the assembly’s commitment in championing for the extension of some social intervention programmes such as the Livelihood Empowerment Programme and the School Feeding Programme to help ensure that pupils continued to remain in school and learn to become illustrious citizens in future.

She called on parents to do their part by providing the necessities of their children to support their education.

The graduating pupils were each given a school uniform and exercise books donated by the Link Community Development.

The Asante Mampong Diocese of the Anglican Church has also provided classroom structure and furniture in preparation to forming a formal school in the community, while the district directorate of education had also transferred trained teachers to the school as well.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

