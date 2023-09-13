Scrap-dealer jailed for theft, causing damage at GAF premises

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA – A Scrap-dealer who stole a quantity of iron rods from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court.

Wisdom Adjovu, 34, who admitted the offence in addition to damaging the Forces’ concrete slab, was sentenced to two months imprisonment in hard labour accordingly.

Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the Court presided over by Mrs Susanna Eduful that Lance Corporal Prince Acheampong, the complainant, was an investigator with the Ghana Military Police, Burma Camp.

He said Adjovu was a scrab dealer and lived at La Old Court area.

Prosecution told the Court that the Ghana Armed Forces had some quarters at Labadi Villas, where witnesses in this case worked as Sanitary men.

On August 16, 2023, whilst on their usual rounds around the sewage dump site, one of them spotted Adjovu, the convict with a big hammer breaking one of the concrete slabs, he said.

The Court heard that a witness quickly held the convict who had already concealed four pieces of 12mm iron rods in a white sack.

The witness, Police Inspector Alorwu said, called a colleague to assist him as the convict tried to run away but he was overpowered.

The witnesses immediately informed the Military Police which arrested Adjovu and sent him to the La Police where a formal complaint was lodged.

Prosecution said the convict during interrogation admitted the offence and he was arraigned.

GNA

