Goat thief in Tumu sentenced to prison

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), Sept. 13, GNA – Bawa Mohammed Gadafi, a 40-year-old ex-convict, has been sentenced to four years in prison by the Tumu Magistrate Court for stealing a goat.

He was sentenced after he confessed to stealing the goat a few weeks after serving his term at the Wa Prison for a similar offence.

Narrating the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tumu, Constable Abdulai Awal on behalf of Superintendent Kumpe Gbele, said a few days ago at about 0100hrs, there was a distressed phone call that alerted the Police of the incident.

He said the accused had been spotted carrying a goat and headed towards the Tumu lorry station some 400 metres from the Tumu community centre.

On seeing some of the informants, the accused took to his heels, which made the rest of the informants to give him a chase until he surrendered with the two goats tied together.

The suspect was quickly rushed to the Tumu Police station where one Luri Lukman identified the goats as his.

After he initially denied stealing at the Police Station, the accused later confessed and pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and stealing when he appeared before the Tumu Magistrate court.

His Worship, Frederick Kaar Tiem sentenced Bawa Mohammed Gadafi to 48 months in prison in hard labour.

The court said it was his third time coming before it as he had become a known criminal.

Mr Naasolo Yusif Bayang, a member of the Community Watchdog Committee, thanked the Police and the court for the swift delivery of justice.

Superintendent Kumpe Gbele encouraged the community to always report persons or strange persons to the Police, especially those involved in crime.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

