Saint Augustine Catholic Church, Hohoe marks 120th Anniversary

Hohoe (V/R), Sept. 25, GNA – The Saint Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Hohoe has climaxed its 120th Anniversary with a thanksgiving Mass.

The celebration themed: “Rejoice in the Lord, He is faithful forever (Psalm 117:1)”, brought together the clergy, religious, traditional leaders, heads of institutions, political figures and the faithful.

Most Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, SVD, Bishop of Ho Diocese in a homily, said if humankind wanted to understand God’s ways which they might not understand completely, there was the need for humanity to put themselves at the feet of the Lord, learn from Him and allow God to instruct them.

He said the generosity of God was equal to all those he called if they obeyed, responded, and do what was expected of them.

Most Rev Fianu urged the faithful to pray for God’s faithfulness to inspire them to remain faithful.

In his goodwill message, Most Rev Fianu urged the faithful not to only count their blessings but also reflect on how they could sustain the faith of the members.

“More than ever, we need to intensify our evangelizing ministry both as clergy and laity. We need to move away from triumphant church that glories in the past and embrace the call to be a militant church that strives to win more souls”.

Reverend Father Paschal Afesi, the Parish Priest, said the existence of the Church would not have been possible without the support of the Chiefs, Queens and the people of Gbi Traditional Area.

He said the Anniversary was being marked with a Parish Hall (2-storey building) estimated at GH¢4,000,000 and a Parish vehicle to ease the transportation difficulties faced in carrying out pastoral visits and appeal to all to support generously.

Togbe Buami IX, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Bla, Chairperson of the Occasion, urged the faithful to continue to do good since its benefits would transcend generations after them.

Togbega Gabusu VII, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area, said as the Church celebrated an important milestone, the grace was not to trust on their understanding as a church but always hope on the Lord for everything that was coming upon them as individuals and church.

He said on behalf of the Area, he pledged his commitment to supporting the church and prayed the presence of the Lord guided them in all they do in their ministry and beyond.

Mr John-Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament, Hohoe Constituency, said the dedication, belief and spiritual steadfastness of outstanding priests and individuals of the church had led to the growth of the Church.

He said the contributions of the Church over the years could not be overemphasized adding that “the unwavering commitment to our fraternity, spirit and well-being is unquestionable”.

Mr Amewu said he would donate a pick-up vehicle to the Church on behalf of the Clarible-Esther Foundation to ease transportation difficulties for the Church and called on all to support the Church.

Mr Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe, on behalf of the Party extended warm wishes to the Church and promised that the Party would contribute its quota to assist the Church in putting up the Parish Hall.

Established in 1902, the Church has seen many developments spiritually, socially, and economically which many are proud of.

The Church in its quest for the education of the population, was instrumental in the establishment of the St. Francis and St. Teresa’s Colleges of Education and the Gbi Central Boys School, all in Hohoe.

Some religious products of the Church include Reverend Father Odaye Dogli, the first West African Priest ordained in 1922 and Emeritus Bishop of Ho Diocese, Most Rev Francis A. K. Lodonu.

The Church has also produced many people in the legal, medical, and academic field including a former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Francis Yaonasu Kpegah.

Citations were presented to some deserving faithful whose diverse works had helped the growth of the Church.

