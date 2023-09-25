Twifo Praso SHS Board inaugurated 

By Samuel Ackon

Twifo Praso (C/R), Sept. 25, GNA – A 14-member Board of Governors of the Twifo Praso Senior High School (SHS) has been inaugurated to promote quality education and discipline in the school.

Professor W.K. Buah chairs the Board, sworn in by Mr Maxwell Ofori Kpodo ESQ, the Magistrate at the Twifo Praso District Court.

Mr Emmanuel Essumang, the Central Regional Director of Education, addressing the members, staff and students, said the concept of board of governors was in conformity with the Ghana Education Service Act and Regulations.

Hence the Board members were expected to bring their experiences to bear in the management of the school.

Mr Essumang charged the members to periodically visit the school and not wait till there was a problem before intervening.

Such visits should not be seen as witch hunting against the management of the school, he said.

On disciplinary actions, he advised the Board members to let the “Code of Discipline for Senior High Schools” serve as a guide when handling disciplinary cases involving students.

Mr Daniel K. Aidoo, the Headmaster of the school, noted that members of the outgoing Board initiated many developmental projects under their tenure and called on the new board to sustain the gains of their predecessor’s and do even more.

He appealed to the Board to help address challenges such as insufficient computers, inadequate student beds, and lack of a school bus and a pick-up vehicle.

The members are Prof. W.K. Buah, Director General’s representative, Mrs Augustina Attakora, District Director of Education, Mr Daniel K. Aidoo, Headmaster, Nana Nkwantabisa III, Traditional Council rep, and Mr Samuel Osei, representuing the Parents Teachers Association.

The rest are Messrs Ernest Appiah and Eric Appiah, from the Twifo-Atti-Morkwa District Assembly, Mark Asmani, non-teaching staff, Isaac Cobbinah, teaching staff, and Abu Ayuba, Old Students Association.

Prof Buah, on behalf of the Board, pledged to work assiduously to better the performance of the school and raise responsible citizens to excel in their various fields of endeavours.

GNA

