Royal VVIP opens new terminals in the North

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA—The Royal VVIP Limited, a fast-growing transport company has opened new terminals for the Northern part of the country to offer safe, comfort, affordable and reliable services to travellers.

The destinations are Accra-Wa, Accra-Nandom, Accra-Jirapa, Accra-Hamile, Accra-Bawku, Accra-Nalerigu and Accra-Lawra.

The Kwame Nkrumah Circle-based company would soon restart its operation to the Oti Region beginning with Accra to Dambai.

Mr Tang Wei, Managing Director of the company, disclosed this in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday.

“We want to solve the transportation difficulties and make traveling to and fro much easier,” the Managing Director noted.

Mr Emmanuel Amuzu, General Manager of the company said over the past 15 years, the company has embarked on extensive programmes to improve infrastructure and services through major upgrades, expansions, and modernization.

“The focus had been to provide the necessary supportive infrastructure and services across the country, he said.

Mr Amuzu said the company was working around the clock to continue to offer services such as logistics, waybill, transportation and general merchandize across the country to create more jobs for Ghanaians.

