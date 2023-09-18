Methodist Church commends Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, Sept. 18, GNA – The Methodist Church of Ghana has commended Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary (SUWMA), an organisation of the Methodist Church Ghana Mount Zion Society, Tema West Circuit, for commissioning the Wesleyan Cafeteria at Sakumono within the church premises.

The Very Reverend Ebenezer Popeson Adjei, the Secretary of Synod-Tema Diocese, Supt. Minister of Tema West Circuit, and Minister in Charge of Mt. Zion Methodist Church, who gave the commendation, noted that the Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary setting up a Christ-centred cafeteria deserved applause.

The commissioning, dedication, and unveiling of “The Wesleyan Cafeteria,” which was jointly conducted by the Right Reverend Samuel Ofori-Akyea, Bishop of Tema Diocese, and assisted by the Very Rev. Ebenezer Popeson Adjei, Synod Secretary and Superintendent Minister of Tema West Circuit.

Others are Mr. Robert Andrews Taylor, Lay Chairman, Tema Diocese; Rev. Solomon Tetteh Nortey, Circuit Minister; Mr. Duke Osam-Duodo, Mt Zion Society Lay Movement Council Chairman; and Mrs. Agnes Sikanartey, Past Diocesan President, among other executives.

Rev. Adjei also commended the SUWMA for rendering services to the church for free, stressing that the group also engaged in more activities as they had raised funds by engaging in some commercial activities.

“SUWMA did a great job; therefore, the church members and the community will patronise their services not only on Sundays but during the weekdays”, he noted.

He added that they have sacrificed and committed themselves to this project, acknowledged their efforts, and extended God’s blessings on them to succeed with peace of mind, love, and a caring heart for God’s people, as God would bless them in abundance by giving more.

“The church has been blessed for its achievements as it has been subscribed to Compassion International Ghana and so on,” he outlined.

Mrs. Margaret Neney Arthur, Tema Assistant Chairwoman of SUWMA, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Mt. Zion Society, Tema West Circuit, for the commission of the Wesleyan Cafeteria in honour of Susanna Wesley, mother of John and Charles Wesley.

She stated that SUWMA, with the establishment of the cafeteria, would serve the church and the community, which was a good initiative.

Mrs. Arthur also congratulated the Mt. Zion Society and motivated them to have faith because every beginning was difficult; hence, ‘they need to keep improving to meet their standards, and they should also keep to quarterly evaluations for improvement’.

Mrs. Vida Atta-Peters, Past Connexional Executive Member, said the cafeteria had various menus that included jollof rice, fried rice, fufu served with a variety of soup, pastries, and local drinks, among others, hence the invitation of all congregants to taste the foods exhibited for the commission of the cafeteria.

“The Wesleyan Cafeteria” was christened by the Very Rev. Ebenezer Popeson Adjei in honour of Susanna Wesley, the mother of John Wesley and Charles Wesley, whose model and character the organisation SUWMA exhibited.

