Residents of Mafi Tedeafenui Appeal for Health and Educational Facilities

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mafi Tedeafenui, (V/R), Sept 14, GNA – Residents of Mafi Tedeafenui, a farming community in the Central Tongu District, have called on the government and charitable organizations to support them with health and educational facilities.

The community, which has a population of over 1,000 people, is currently facing terrible challenges in having access to a health facility.

Also, students from Primary One to Junior High School levels also face the problem of walking for about 40 minutes before getting to school in a neighbouring community.

Narrating the challenges to GNA, the Assembly member of the area Mr. James Agorti said that these probkems had negatively impacted on them, especially on health.

He referred to one of the residents, who was in labour but died on the way before arriving at Mafi Dekpoe, the only neighbouring community that has a CHPS Compound.

“It was a sad incident. But unfortunately, we have nothing to do. She just died on their way to the facility in the other village. This is all because we don’t have any health facility here. You will have to be on a motorcycle for about 20 to 30 minutes before accessing the CHPS Compound at Dekpoe. But imagine how a woman in labour can survive that as our roads are in bad situation,” he said.

Mr. Agorti indicated that he spoke with the Chief Executive of Central Tongu District Mr. Thomas Moore Zonyrah on the issue and appealed severally but the Mafi Tedeafenui community was yet to have its own health and educational facilities.

The DCE, when contacted, said that measures were underway to provide the community with the facilities needed.

He said the Assembly had plans to build a CHPS Compounds in all isolated communities and villages in the district and Mafi Tedeafenui would surely be one.

He, however, noted that the district Assembly had secured a building from one of the residents to be used temporarily as a health facility, assuring the facility would soon be provided with the necessary medical equipment.

Mr. Zonyrah also stated that the District Assembly had erected a structure, which is at the roofing level, and would be used as a Kindergarten school for the young ones who cannot walk to the neighbouring community for school.

This, he also assured that the District Assembly would work expeditiously to get a modern classroom blocks to be provided for the community.

The DCE pleaded with the residents to exercise patience as efforts were geared up by the Assembly to find lasting solutions to their challenges.

He also urged the residents to always reach out to the National Ambulance Service in Adidome, whenever they needed faster access to any health facility.

GNA

