Ntarmah resigns as Railways General Secretary

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept. 14, GNA – Mr. Godwill Ntarmah, the General Secretary of the Railways Workers’ Union has resigned after serving the union for 16 years.

“After widely consulting with my family and loved ones, I have decided to resign from my position as the General Secretary of the Railway Workers’ Union of Ghana effective 1st September 2023,” a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency has said.

The General Secretary served the Union for 16 years, in various capacities including Deputy General Secretary and had contributed immensely to the welfare of railway workers in Ghana.

He led several negotiations that achieved a cumulative of 182% in salary levels over the period.

The statement added that, “In spite of all the achievements, my work must come to an end at some point, and I believe there is no better time than now to bring my leadership role in the Union to an end, though under not-so-pleasant circumstances.”

He used the opportunity to express gratitude to the National, Branches and the Associations of the Railway Workers Union, the office staff of the Union, the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) taskforce and the entire Railway Workers for their immense support during his 16 years’ service.

“I also thank the leadership of the Trades Union Congress, colleague General Secretaries as well as the whole TUC family and to the Management of GRCL, I wish to state that it has been exciting working with you and pledge to even work harder for the growth of the Company now that I will be returning to the Company after my secondment to the Union,” he added.

GNA

