Reports: At least 11 dead in major fire in Hanoi residential building

Hanoi, Sept 13, (dpa/GNA) – At least 11 people died in a serious fire in a residential building in Hanoi, state media reported on Wednesday.

More than 50 others were injured and were being treated in various hospitals, including children, the VNExpress news portal reported citing doctors. However, authorities fear the death toll could rise.

The Vietnam News Agency spoke of possibly dozens of victims.

Local authorities said around 150 people lived in the 10-story building in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan district. It was unclear how many of them were in the house at the time of the fire.

The fire, which probably broke out on the first floor late on Tuesday night for reasons that were still unclear, has since been extinguished, media said, citing the police. Emergency teams were searching the rubble for more victims.

