Public urged to be active citizens for sustainable development

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Sept. 06, GNA – Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, Vice-chancellor, University for Development Studies (UDS) has entreated members of the public to be active citizens to promote sustainable development of the country.

He said citizens’ role in promoting sustainable development required collective efforts and engagements to move the country forward.

Professor Al-Hassan made the call during STAR-Ghana Foundation’s fifth anniversary launch in Tamale on Tuesday.

The anniversary is to be commemorated on the theme “Five years of promoting active citizenship and local philanthropy for inclusive development.”

Professor Al-Hassan said the country should focus on technological advancement to enhance sustainable development.

He called upon researchers to come up with sustainable solutions to address development challenges to improve the country’s economy and development.

Alhaji Amidu Ibrahim-Tanko, Executive Director of STAR-Ghana Foundation said the Foundation, a national centre for active citizenship and philanthropy, was registered as an independent Ghanaian civil society organisation (CSO) in November 2018.

He said the Foundation transitioned from the 10-year multi-donor funded STAR-Ghana Programme, which focused on the strengthening of Parliament and civil society, and strengthening the nexus between them for increased transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in governance at local and national levels.

He said STAR-Ghana Foundation’s mission was to increase the effectiveness of citizens influence for change that advanced democracy, accountability, and social inclusion, building on the results, networks and lessons learned from the STAR-Ghana programme.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister commended STAR-Ghana Foundation for its major role in generating momentum in key national issues, which had impacted positively, especially in the development strides of northern Ghana.

He said STAR-Ghana Foundation’s activities for the past few years had impacted policy in governance, social protection, gender, and security in the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

